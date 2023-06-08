Era vs Era: 2010-2014 Offense

We’re deep into the off-season, so I thought a series of posts to determine which era of the last 20 years was the mightiest might be fun. Here’s the premise:

We’ll compare four eras: 2005-09, 2010-14, 2015-19, 2020-23

In each era, we’ll compare two sides of the ball: offense and defense

We’ll compare things like stats, star players, and how the teams did each year

You, the reader will then decide what the best offense and defense was from each era

Once we have our “best of” teams for each era, we’ll do a 4-team playoff and you will again vote on the winner

Finally, the two winners of the semifinals will play again in the finals to determine the best era for Penn State football in the last 20 years

Get it? Got it? Good.

We’ve already taken a look at the Late Paterno Era offenses, and we’ll stay on the offensive side for the 2010 to 2014 era, or what I like to call the Transition Era. This era is highlighted by the end of Paterno’s tenure, Bill O’Brien, James Franklin’s arrival, and yes, sanctions. Perhaps not the fondest years for many Penn Staters, but those that played a critical role in shaping the program for better or for worse.

For now, take a stroll down memory lane, and see how the five offenses Penn State trotted out from 2010 to 2014 compare in some key stats, star personnel, and afterward be sure to vote in the poll. The results of that poll will determine the final results of this era’s offense!

2010

Yards per Game (YPG) - 372.2 (68th nationally)

Points per Game (PPG) - 24.5 (80th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 1

Players of the Year - 0

The 2010 offense will always be the one I remember associated with Rob Bolden. Bolden and Matt McGloin had a back-and-forth competition for the QB spot, which Rob eventually won as a true freshman, the first to do so since 1910. It was a sign of how things would go, however, when Penn State managed a paltry three points in week 2 against Alabama. From there, Bolden and McGloin would trade the role back and forth, with the team never really finding much rhythm. Penn State ended the year 7-6, with a 37-24 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.

2011

YPG - 342.4 (95th nationally)

PPG - 19.3 (110th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 5

Players of the Year - 0

In 2011 the wheels fell off. Matt McGloin eventually claimed the starting gig as quarterback, but the offense simply wasn’t that great. Silas Redd and Derek Moye led the way as skill players for the Lions, but when the Sandusky scandal was announced and Paterno was fired, the whole team seemed to fold in on itself. They continued to fight for the rest of the season, but the aura around the program just wasn’t quite right. The Lions ended the year 9-4, finishing the season with a 30-14 loss to Houston in the TicketCity Bowl.

2012

YPG - 417.5 (52nd nationally)

PPG - 29.1 (60th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 6

Players of the Year - 1

Bill O’Brien arrived in 2012, the first new head coach at Penn State in nearly 50 years. With his pro-style offense, the offense jumped by nearly 10 points per game, though still only got to the middle of the pack. Electric Receiver of the Year Allen Robinson helped move the offense when all else failed, and McGloin’s final season saw him pull in the Burlsworth Trophy for best walk-on-turned-scholarship player. For their efforts, Penn State finished 8-4 on the year, second in the Leaders Division (ha, remember those?), though due to the sanctions, they were ineligible for a bowl game or national ranking.

2013

YPG - 433.2 (44th nationally)

PPG - 28.7 (68th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 5

Players of the Year - 1

In 2013, 5-star Christian Hackenberg took over the reins at quarterback, and led one of the better freshman year’s I’ve had the chance to watch. His pocket style, paired with O’Brien’s pro style offense, led to some impressive plays all year long. The highlight of the year was the 43-40 four-overtime win over Michigan, which featured one of the most iconic passes in Penn State lore. For the second year in a row, Allen Robinson was named receiver of the year. Penn State finished 7-5 on the year, but were again ineligible for the postseason.

2014

YPG - 335.3 (114th nationally)

PPG - 20.6 (113th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 1

Players of the Year - 0

O’Brien got out while the getting was good, and in came James Franklin. Unfortunately for Franklin, his first year in the Blue and White did not go well offensively. The team tumbled to triple-digit rankings in both yards and points, as Hackenberg never quite meshed with Franklin’s offense. DaeSean Hamilton was the only player to garner All-Big Ten honors as th offense sputtered. Early in the season, however, it was announced that Penn State’s postseason ban was over- to end the season, the Lions would beat Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, their first bowl win in 5 years as they finished 7-6 on the season.

The stats have been laid bare, you’ve fondly (?) recalled some names and details of these teams, but now you have to vote! Pick which of the offenses from this era you think is the best. The winner will pair up with the best defense from the same era and take on the other eras in a winner-take-all playoff!