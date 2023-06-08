Opponents, Schedule Revealed For 2024 Season And Beyond

It’s official! The Big Ten, like the ACC, Pac-12, and SEC, has opted to abolish divisions in favor of a divisionless format that increases the number of times each team will play other members of the conference over a four-year span. In fact, each of the 16 Big Ten members will play everyone in the conference at least once every two seasons. And of course, being the Big Ten, rivalries are of utmost importance, so those protected rivalry games were at the forefront of this model.

But not all rivalries are created equal, so not every team got three protected games as we expected initially. Everyone except Iowa, as a matter of fact, only got two, or even one protected opponent. On the other extreme of Iowa, who gets three protected games, sits Penn State, who didn’t get a single protected game under the new model. That’s right, the Ohio State game, which has been played every season since 1993, is no longer going to be played every year.

The new model will work as follows:

The conference will stay at 9 conference games.

The top two teams meet in the conference championship game.

Every team will play at least once every two years, as part of the two-year rotation of the schedule.

11 games are protected as part of the protected series.

Here are the upcoming opponents for Penn State:

2024

at Indiana

at Purdue

at Rutgers

at Wisconsin

Michigan State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

USC

2025

at Iowa

at Maryland

at Michigan

at Michigan State

at USC

Illinois

Minnesota

Rutgers

UCLA

For the next two seasons, the Nittany Lions will face Michigan State, Rutgers, and USC both years, and will likely flip-flop with Michigan and Ohio State every year moving forward.

If you’re looking for potential whiteout opponents for those two seasons, I present to you USC in 2024, and UCLA in 2025.

And there you have it friends, the Unrivaled meme has come to life!