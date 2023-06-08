Oh, Hello: UNC Guard D’Marco Dunn Commits to Penn State

Penn State Basketball wrapped up an eventful transfer portal season on Thursday afternoon, picking up former UNC guard D’Marco Dunn, who takes the Nittany Lions’ 13th and final scholarship spot.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer D'Marco Dunn has committed to Penn State, he tells @On3sports.



Former 4⭐️ recruit.



Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/0LDVEml7uz pic.twitter.com/6MVEHv3LKp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 8, 2023

Dunn, a former Top 100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, played sparingly at North Carolina over the last two seasons. This past season, as a sophomore, Dunn averaged 2.7 PPG on 42.4% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc. With the hope for more playing time elsewhere, Dunn entered the transfer portal back in the middle of May. He was connected with schools like Gonzaga, Georgetown, Utah, and Wichita State, but ultimately chose the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Dunn will have two years of eligibility when he enrolls at Penn State in a couple weeks. Being a former four-star prospect, there’s some hope that a new stage will do Dunn well, because the tools — size, athleticism, and some shooting chops — are there for someone who could eventually start at the Big Ten level.

With the addition of Dunn, Penn State’s basketball roster *should* be set with the following 13 scholarship players.