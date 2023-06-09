Only Irvin Charles Days Until Penn State Football

Back in June 2016, this same headline appeared on this site and wide receiver Irv Charles was being lauded for his combination of size and speed and the potential to be a breakout player for the Lions.

During that season (and after a number change), he made one of the most unforgettable plays of the year - snagging a Trace McSorley pass, racing down the field, and helping awaken a sleepy (and stir crazy) crowd as Penn State went on to beat Minnesota. It was his first catch of the season and one of only three in his career in Happy Valley.

Charles was a special teams regular for the rest of 2016 and 2017 before transferring to Indiana University (Pennsylvania). There, he proved a big-play threat at wide receiver, leading the school in touchdown catches and ultimately earning a free agent contract with the New York Jets.

Currently, Charles is still battling to carve out more of a role in the NFL.