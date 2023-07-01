 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only Alex Birchmeier Until Penn State Football

Birchmeier is one of several standout linemen in the 2023 recruiting class!

By misdreavus79
Apr 15, 2023; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks off the field following the competition of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium.
No, Alex Birchmeier did not age 30 years in one spring.
Part of a concerted effort to make the offensive line a position of strength, Alex Birchmeier is part of a highlight 2023 recruiting class that saw two of its top three rated recruits be linemen, and Birchmeier himself is one of those two.

Given what Penn State returns at the lines in 2023, Birchmeier, and the rest of the freshmen linemen, are probably not going to need to see the field this season, but being part of what, at least on paper, seems like a strong pipeline of standout linemen for years to come, it’s only a matter of time until the four-star recruit sees his day in the sunshine as a Nittany Lion.

63 more days until the 2023 season kicks off!

