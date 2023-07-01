Only Alex Birchmeier Until Penn State Football

Part of a concerted effort to make the offensive line a position of strength, Alex Birchmeier is part of a highlight 2023 recruiting class that saw two of its top three rated recruits be linemen, and Birchmeier himself is one of those two.

Given what Penn State returns at the lines in 2023, Birchmeier, and the rest of the freshmen linemen, are probably not going to need to see the field this season, but being part of what, at least on paper, seems like a strong pipeline of standout linemen for years to come, it’s only a matter of time until the four-star recruit sees his day in the sunshine as a Nittany Lion.

63 more days until the 2023 season kicks off!