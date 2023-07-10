Only Ian Harvie Until Penn State Football

We’re honoring a run-on for today’s portion of the countdown in offensive lineman Ian Harvie. The redshirt freshman from Roystertown, PA made an appearance in two games last season and was also selected as the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week leading into the Michigan game. As with any run-on, guys like Ian may not get noticed by the masses, but are always very much appreciated by the coaching staff and fellow teammates for getting the team prepared for the upcoming opponent, often by mimicking some key opposing players.

Only 54 days ‘til the season opener against West Virginia!