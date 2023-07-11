Only Nick Dawkins Until Penn State Football

We continue with the linemen portion of our countdown to kickoff by honoring Nick Dawkins. Dawkins is entering his fourth year in the program and will seek to earn some more playing time after appearing in two games on offense and special teams and ultimately redshirting. He will also seek to once again earn Academic All-Big Ten honors after earning such honors each of the last two seasons.

Nick also comes from a strong lineage of professional athletes, being the son of former NBA legend Darryl Dawkins, a nephew of former Eagles/Broncos safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, and a cousin of current Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns.

Only 53 days until Penn State kicks things off under the Beaver Stadium lights!