Only Jordan van den Berg Until Penn State Football

We’re going global with today’s portion of the countdown to season kickoff, as we honor South Africa native Jordan van den Berg. The 6’3” 301-pound defensive tackle will seek to build off last season’s nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble to become an even more regular member of the DT rotation.

Much like Nick Dawkins, whom we honored yesterday, Jordan also has some staunch family athletic history. His grandfather was a competitive bodybuilder who was named “Mr. South Africa” of bodybuilding and (according to an interview with Jordan from last August) even went up against Arnold Schwarzenegger, while his grandmother was an accomplished swimmer who held multiple South African swimming records.

Only 52 days ‘til the the real fun begins!