Only Hakeem Beamon Until Penn State Football

We’re honoring another defensive tackle for today’s portion of the countdown to season kickoff. After missing the entire 2021 season, Hakeem Beamon made his triumphant return in 2022, starting all but one PSU’s 13 games in the DT spot and coming up with 16 total tackles (six for a loss) and a couple of quarterback hurries. In addition to leading the D-line in tackles for a loss, Beamon also led the unit in pass deflections last season, as he batted down four of them. Look for him to improve on most of those aforementioned numbers as a firmly entrenched starter in 2023, which should be his best yet.

Only 51 days until Penn State kicks off the season at home in prime time!