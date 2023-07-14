Only Alonzo Ford Jr. Until Penn State Football

The summer is just flying by, isn’t it? Today marks the halfway mark of our annual countdown as we celebrate just 50 days until the start of a brand new Penn State Football season.

Newcommer Alonzo Ford Jr. will don #50 for the Nittany Lions this fall, and should find himself in the mix at defensive tackle. Ford came to Happy Valley via the transfer portal after two successful seasons at Old Dominion.

He started 25 games during his two seasons with the Monarchs, leading the defensive linemen in tackles as a true freshman. He found even more success in year two, when he contributed 3.5 sacks and 5 TFLs on top of the 32 stops he made on the season. Ford was selected as honorable mention All-Sun Belt for his efforts.

The addition of Ford should prove valuable this fall as the staff was seeking out the right fit to bolster the defensive tackle room, especially after losing mainstay P.J. Mustipher following the ‘22 season. His athleticism will be another valuable piece in Brent Pry’s relentless defensive philosophy that causes disruptions all over the field.

Only 50 more days until Penn State kicks off the 2023 season against West Virginia!