Only Ben Chizmar Until Penn State Football

There are only seven more Saturdays standing in the way of the start of the highly anticipated 2023 Penn State Football season!

Linebacker Ben Chizmar will be seeking to hit the field for the first time in his Nittany Lion career this fall, but he has already been recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree. The Gibsonia, Pa. native was a standout at Mars Area High School, where he was awarded as the team’s Defensive MVP in 2019 and 2020. And like former Penn State standout Evan Royster, Chizmar also excelled as a lacrosse player.

If his last name sounds familiar, it’s because Ben is the third member of his immediate family to suit up for the Nittany Lions. Ben’s older brother, Max Chizmar also played under James Franklin from 2017-2021. Their father, Brian Chizmar, was part of the 1986 National Championship team that took down Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, and recorded six interceptions during his career with Penn State that spanned from 1986-1989.

