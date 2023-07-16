Only Kaveion Keys Until Penn State Football

We don’t have any photos of Kaveion Keys to share with you yet, but it’s only a matter of time before we see him in his #48 jersey as he sprints around the beautifully-manicured Beaver Stadium grass.

Keys landed at Penn State as a four-star prospect and one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation. The Richmond, Va. product spurned offers from throughout the SEC and ACC to make Happy Valley his new home.

Perhaps the most immediate need for Keys’ development is to pack on some pounds. He was under 200 lbs. during his high school days, and after enrolling with Penn State in May, is now listed at 214 lbs. Fortunately, the Nittany Lion strength and conditioning crew has a proven record of developing players like Keys in the offseason and quickly getting them ready to see the field. It won’t be long until Keys is ready to....ignite the Nittany Lions defense.

We’re just 48 days away from the start of the 2023 Penn State Football season!