Only Will Patton Until Penn State Football

You may not recognize the name Will Patton among the Penn State roster, but it’s probably the way he prefers it. Such is the life of the long snapper. You can perform without a hitch for several years and fans may still not know your name. However, if the long snapper is being mentioned, it’s probably not for good reasons.

Patton took a redshirt season in 2022 after joining the Nittany Lions out of New Castle, Pa. where he was team captain for Shenango High School. Patton was also a standout on the track and field team, becomming the WPIAL champion in the discuss throw in 2021, as well as a two-time state finalist.

We’re just 47 days away from Penn State kicking off the 2023 season against West Virginia!