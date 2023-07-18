Only Nick Tarburton Until Penn State Football

There are no Penn State players currently wearing jersey number 46, so today we’ll take a look back at a recent contributor who helped make the Nittany Lions defense one of the fiercest in the nation in 2022.

Tarburton enjoyed a five-year career with the Nittany Lions that began in 2018. The Green Lane, Pa. product opted to remain in-state despite a slew of suitors from across the nation as a four-star prospect, and sixth-best player to come out of Pennsylvania.

Tarburton’s career at Penn State took off in 2021, when he appeared in every game at defensive end, including eight starts. He started the year with a key fumble recovery against Wisconsin that prevented a score, which proved to be one of the pivotal plays in the game as the Nittany Lions escaped with a dramatic 16-10 victory in Madison. He was named as the team’s Time Shaw Thrive Award recipient at the end of the season.

He saw even more success in 2022, as he was voted honorable mention All-Big Ten, as well as earning Academic All-Big Ten honors. He finished the year with two sacks and 5.5 TFLs as he helped Penn State end the season with a victory in the Rose Bowl. Talk about riding off into the sunset.

We’re just 46 days away from Penn State and West Virginia facing off to kick off the 2023 season!