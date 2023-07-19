Only Jackson Pryts Until Penn State Football

Jackson Pryts joined Penn State ahead of the 2022 season, following in the footsteps of his father, Ed, who also played linebacker for the Nittany Lions from 1978-1982. The younger Pryts is a walk-on from Hermitage, Pa., where he was a star athlete at Hickory High Scool.

Pryts served as captain for Hickory as he helped lead them to a district championship in 2020, where he also earned all-state honors during his junior and senior seasons.

Pryts joined the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on, and redshirted during his first year with the team in 2022. As a reserve linebacker, he’ll be looking to contribute on special teams and will be helping prepare the offense along with the developmental squad.

