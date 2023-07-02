Only Michal Menet Until Penn State Football

Michal Menet joined the Nittany Lions in 2016 as part of a highly touted recruiting class along the offensive line, and after his redshirt season, played in basically every game until graduation. He became a permanent starter in the 2018 season, and, by the time he’d leave the Nittany Lions in 2020, he was named Third-Team All-Big Ten, as well a being a captain for the last two years of his career.

Menet was one of the string of highly rated offensive linemen the Lions would see come in, who would turn out to be as good as their rating indicated. Menet spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (where he was drafted to in 2021) and the Green Bay Packers, while also playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He was invited to the Atlanta Falcons mini camp in May of this year.

