Only Tyler Warren Until Penn State Football

Tyler Warren made his introduction to Penn State fans early in the 2021 season against Auburn, going over the top as the “Wildcat” back to plunge into the Beaver Stadium end zone in front of a frenzied White Out crowd. Ever since, he just keeps making plays.

Warren’s stats may look modest, but he certainly knows how to make an impact. He had 10 total touches during his first year of eligibility in 2021, but three produced touchdowns. He’s someone that can be trusted with the game on the line, coming up with his biggest plays at just the right time.

That may have been the most apparent during Penn State’s frantic last-minute drive to stun Purdue in the 2022 season opener. With the clock quickly ticking down, Warren made an acrobatic 15-yard reception to put the Nittany Lions in position to score — which they did, as Sean Clifford found Keyvonne Lee out of the backfield for the game-winning score.

Warren added to his White Out streak with a 38-yard touchdown catch, a career long, against Minnesota later in the season. He ended the regular season with touchdowns in back-to-back weeks to help the Nittany Lions end the season on a five-game win streak.

Warren is back once again, and will team with Theo Johnson to produce one of the most potent tight end duos in the nation.

Only 44 more days until Warren gets the Beaver Stadium crowd on their feet. We’re getting close!