Only Tyler Elsdon Until Penn State Football

Having played his high school football at North Schuylkill, Elsdon committed to Penn State as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He picked the Nittany Lions over offers from West Virginia, Virginia, and a host of Ivy League schools like Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.

He redshirted his freshman season at Penn State, but eventually took over the starting middle linebacker role in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore. As a starter, he put respectable stats — 44 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 1 sack — as he shared time at the Mike with Kobe King. Heading into his redshirt junior season, Elsdon will compete again with King for the starting gig on the inside. Whether he maintains the starting job or not, he’ll certainly see a lot of action in the middle of Penn State’s defense in 2023.

