Oh Hello: Top 100 Four-Star MA DT Liam Andrews Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Hometown/High School: Brookline, MA (Dexter School)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9537 247Sports Composite — No. 92 overall)

Notable Offers: Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

A Top 100 prospect from the outset of his recruitment, Liam Andrews was originally thought to be a prime left tackle recruit. He pulled in offers from essentially every school in the country, but as his recruitment unfolded, it took a turn with Andrews making it clear he viewed himself as a defensive tackle in college, not an offensive tackle. That muddied the waters for a bit, as Andrews took extra time reviewing which schools were and were not serious about playing him on the defensive line.

In the end, it came down to three: Penn State, Wisconsin, and South Carolina. He took official visits to all three schools in June, and made the call for the Nittany Lions just a few weeks before his senior season begins.

Andrews becomes commitment No. 23 for Penn State, and is now the second-highest ranked prospect in the class behind Quinton Martin. He joins De’Andre Cook, Xavier Gilliam, and (maybe) Caleb Brewer as defensive tackles in the class.

OUTLOOK

I feel like I say this a lot because Penn State is generally landing highly-touted kids, but I want to emphasize this one: big get. Absolutely massive get. It was a rough couple weeks on the defensive tackle front, with Amaris Williams and Benedict Umeh opting for Florida and Stanford respectively. Not that Andrews wasn’t already a focus, but landing his commitment became even more paramount with those two misses.

While Andrews’ upside is probably greater at left tackle given the importance of the position, that shouldn’t take away from the level of prospect he is at defensive tackle. He’s a legitimate Top 10 kid on both sides of the ball, with Andrews flashing top-tier fluidity and athleticism when getting after the quarterback from a number of different spots on the defensive line. He has some weight to add — coming in at 260 on a frame that looks like it’ll hold 300 pounds pretty easily — but there’s a reason he’s now the second ranked prospect in Penn State’s class.