Oh, Hello: Four-Star Defensive Tackle T.A. Cunningham Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds

Hometown/High School: Miami,FL (Miami Central)

Ranking: ★★★ ★ (0.9170 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

T.A. Cunningham is a Top 250 prospect originally hailing from Georgia who has played high school ball in Georgia, California, and will be playing his upcoming senior season at Florida’s Miami Central High School. Penn State had long been targeting T.A. and was able to make the cut as one of his final five schools along with Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, earning an official visit from him on June 16th. That ended up being the only official visit Cunningham took, with Penn State securing his commitment just a month a later.

Cunningham becomes commitment No. 24 in Penn State’s Top 5 nationally ranked recruiting class. He joins Liam Andrews, De’Andre Cook, and Xavier Gilliam (and TBD on Caleb Brewer) as defensive tackles in the 2024 group.

OUTLOOK

Cunningham started off his recruitment cycle as a Top 10 prospect, but as he moved from high school to high school (he missed a large part of his junior season), that has seemingly stunted his growth. What hasn’t changed for Cunningham though is his elite size and frame, coming in at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, and a 6-foot-8 wingspan, according to 247Sports. He’s someone with absolutely elite physical attributes, but it will take some time within a structured system at the next level to get him to reach his potential. Obviously, Penn State thinks that they have the infrastructure to do just that.