Only Michael Mauti Until Penn State Football

Penn State currently has a #42 on the roster. His name is Mason Robinson, a three-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class that flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just before the early signing period in December. If you’d like to read more about Robinson, check out the “Meet The Class” profile we did for him back in January because this post will be about Michael freaking Mauti.

Mauti was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, starting at linebacker from 2010 to 2012. While his numbers weren’t the most impressive — he never finished with more than 5.5 TFLs — Mauti will forever be a legend for the leadership he showed in the wake of the NCAA levying death penalty-esque sanctions on the Penn State program heading into the 2012 season.

Mauti, alongside Mike Zordich, stood in front of the media and the nation and bluntly said in so many words: We aren’t going anywhere. They rallied the team, instilled a renewed commitment within the program, and while there were tough times ahead, it was just 4.5 years later that Penn State was crowned the kings of the Big Ten.

Nowadays, Michael Mauti calls Central Pennsylvania home once again. He is a brand ambassador for the Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United (legally obligated to ask you to please donate here), while he is an assistant coach working under Jordan Hill for Trinity High School in Camp Hill.