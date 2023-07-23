Only Kobe King Until Penn State Football

We are 41 days away from Penn State football, which means our focus will be on the current No. 41: Kobe King.

A three-star member of the 2021 recruiting class, King ended up at Penn State alongside his twin brother Kalen King. While Kalen has found a bit more success and accolades so far — projected to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft — Kobe has had a good start to his Penn State career so far, and has the makings of a future full-time starter and possible captain for the Nittany Lions.

Despite seeing action in four games, Kobe was able to redshirt in 2021. Come the 2022 season though, King saw his role expand big time. While he wasn’t the “starter” and instead was the backup middle linebacker behind Tyler Elsdon, King saw plenty of time, and finished his redshirt freshman season with 41 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown. It remains to be seen whether he’ll jump Elsdon for the starting role in 2023, but regardless, King will certainly continue to see legitimate snaps in the middle of Penn State’s defense.

Just 41 days.