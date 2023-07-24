Only Dan Connor Until Penn State Football

We’re 40 days away from Penn State football, which means we are in the heart of Linebacker U territory. Today, we talk about another great Penn State linebacker: Dan Connor.

Connor came to Penn State as a five-star prospect out of Strath Haven and quickly entrenched himself as a key player for the Nittany Lions defense. Some prank calls to a former coach slightly derailed the early stages of his career, but Connor turned things around and became a two-time first-team All-American player in 2006 and 2007. As a junior, he racked up 113 tackles, 9 TFLs, and 5 sacks, and somehow outdid himself as a senior, putting up 145 tackles, 15 TFLs, and 6.5 TFLs. Truly outstanding stats.

After a five year NFL career that saw him play for the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants, Connor got into coaching. His first job was with West Chester University, following by stops as the head coach at Archbishop Carroll High School and the defensive coordinator at Widener University. In 2022, Connor came home though, returning to Penn State to serve as a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Just 40 days.