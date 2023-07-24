Former Penn State Basketball Players Re-Unite for The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The Basketball Tournament (or TBT, for short) got underway last week, with 64 teams full of former college hoops players who do not currently play in the NBA vying for a $1 million cash prize in an NCAA Tournament-style bracket competition. Almost all of the teams are alumni squads featuring former players from said school (with a couple guys who maybe suited up for a different squad in college) and former Penn State star John Harrar has finally assembled a PSU-based squad appropriately called “Happy Valley Hoopers,” citing the need to take care of unfinished business

The Happy Valley Hoopers are mainly comprised of guys who were a part of former head coach Pat Chambers’ best squads, especially the 2019-20 team that was a lock to play in March Madness before COVID wreaked havoc on those plans. The full roster can be seen here, but without even clicking the link, you would probably be able to guess that folks such as Harrar, Mike Watkins, Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler, Josh Reaves, and Shep Garner are a part of it.

As seen in the tweet above, Happy Valley Hoopers will tip off in their first round matchup against The Nerd Team today at 4:00 PM EST on ESPN2.