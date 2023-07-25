Only Ty Blanding Until Penn State Football

We are now 39 days away from the return of Penn State football, which means we get the opportunity to talk about true freshman defensive tackle Ty Blanding. A three-star prospect coming out of Christ The King High School in the Bronx, Blanding chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Miami, Michigan, Oregon, and South Carolina.

With Penn State having strong depth at defensive tackle, Blanding is very likely to take a redshirt season in 2023. But provided he adds some size to his 276-pound frame, he has the makings of someone who could push for early playing time by his redshirt freshman season. He was an extremely productive player at the high school level, being named the New York Catholic High School Football League AAA Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022.

39 days.