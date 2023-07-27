Only Drew Hartlaub Until Penn State Football

37 days away from the start of Penn State’s season means we’re going to talk about former Penn State letterman Drew Hartalub. A former walk-on from Hanover for the Nittany Lions, Hartlaub had elite speed — he ran a 4.22 40 on Lasch’s notoriously fast track — which made him a perfect fit as a gunner on special teams. He played a lot during his 5 years with the program, seeing action in 43 games after redshirting in 2017.

Hartlaub gave the NFL a shot, signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in spring 2022. The size difference — and concussion history — was too much for Hartlaub to overcome though, as he decided to retire from the game not long after signing with the Panthers. Nowadays, Hartlaub is a commercial insurance banker back in his hometown of Hanover, PA.

Just 37 more days.