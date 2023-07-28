Only Zuriah Fisher Until Penn State Football

We’re diving into the D-line for today’s portion of the countdown to season kickoff, as we honor Zuriah Fisher. After garnering some buzz early in the 2022 offseason for increased playing time, Fisher suffered an unfortunate knee injury in Spring practice that derailed his 2022 season. Despite being expected to miss the entire season though, Zuriah miraculously bounced back and saw playing time in blowout wins over Maryland and Rutgers, garnering two total tackles.

Now that he’s fully recovered and has remained healthy up to this point, look for Zuriah to try and earn a spot in the defensive end rotation along with other fellow studs Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson, and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Only 36 days until Penn State kicks off the 2023 season against West Virginia!