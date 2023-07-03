Only C.J. Thorpe Until Penn State Football

Including his redshirt season, C.J. Thorpe spent four years with the Nittany Lions. Thorpe appeared in nearly every game during his time at Penn State, the only exception being the 2020 season, where he appeared in six of the nine games the Lions played that season.

Thorpe earned academic All-Big Ten all three seasons he played, while also getting some recognition for his on-the-field contributions along the way. Thorpe, along with the previously mentioned linemen in the recent days, was part of a concerted effort to bring standout offensive linemen into the program to, as we’re all well aware, shore up a part of the team that has been a deficiency for far too long.

While Thorpe did not exhaust his eligibility at Penn State and originally planned to transfer at the end of the 2020 season, he ultimately gave up football altogether to become a youth ambassador for the U.S. government in Dubai.

61 more days until Penn State’s 2023 season kicks off!