Only Dominic DeLuca Until Penn State Football

We’re switching over to linebacker for today’s portion of the countdown by honoring a former run-on who as of the beginning of the calendar year, is now a scholarship player. With a stat line like the one Dom DeLuca put up in 2022 of 29 tackles (18 solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, a pair of quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and a blocked punt, it was only a matter of time before the coaching staff would begin to notice that he was a kid who was most definitely scholarship-worthy. In 2023, Dom will continue to solidify his role in the linebacker rotation and should build upon his total numbers from last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the No. 34 jersey is being worn by run-on running back Tyler Holzworth. The redshirt sophomore appeared in four games last year, running for 19 yards on six carries, and catching a pair of passes for 16 yards. He received the Coach’s Developmental Squad Player of the week for special teams leading up to the Ohio game and for offense leading up to Northwestern.

Only 34 days until Penn State kicks off against West Virginia!