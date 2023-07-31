Only Dani Dennis-Sutton Until Penn State Football

One main reason why many folks are bullish about Penn State’s prospects this upcoming football season is because of the countless number of key returnees on the defensive side of the ball. Dani Dennis-Sutton may not be a returning starter, but his size (6’5” 258 lbs) and sheer athleticism has Manny Diaz and Deion Barnes salivating and opposing offensive coordinators crapping their pants.

As a true freshman, DDS appeared in every single game, garnering 17 total tackles (including three sacks), three quarterback hurries, an interception, and a pass breakup. Given that he will be an even bigger part of the D-line rotation this season, expect his numbers to be vastly improved from last year.

Only 33 days until Penn State Football!