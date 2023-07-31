 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only Dani Dennis-Sutton Until Penn State Football

33 days til kickoff!

By Tim Aydin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Michigan State at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One main reason why many folks are bullish about Penn State’s prospects this upcoming football season is because of the countless number of key returnees on the defensive side of the ball. Dani Dennis-Sutton may not be a returning starter, but his size (6’5” 258 lbs) and sheer athleticism has Manny Diaz and Deion Barnes salivating and opposing offensive coordinators crapping their pants.

As a true freshman, DDS appeared in every single game, garnering 17 total tackles (including three sacks), three quarterback hurries, an interception, and a pass breakup. Given that he will be an even bigger part of the D-line rotation this season, expect his numbers to be vastly improved from last year.

Only 33 days until Penn State Football!

