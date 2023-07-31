MMQB - Average Joe Running Back

We all know how good college athletes are. The years of training and practice they put into honing their skills, learning their teams’ systems, and perfecting their craft.

What if you took an average Joe and threw them in to a game? Maybe a position that seems pretty straightforward like running back?

Here, random person, take this ball, and run with it. How far would they get? How far would you get? What if it was against the best rushing defense in the conference?

MMQB asks - how many rushing yards would you (yes you) get as a Penn State running back against Michigan?

Here’s the premise: you are you, in whatever state you currently exist. No additional prep time, no chance to shed a few pounds, or go run a few miles.

You will be given 20 carries. No RPO, no blocking assignments. Straight handoffs on designed run plays.

You are playing against Michigan, the top rush defense from last year, which allowed just 85.2 rushing yards per game.

How many rushing yards do you think you’re getting?

I think I’d be good for 50 or so. I’m sure there will be times when I get tackled for a loss, but the PSU O-line should be good enough to at least let me fall forward for 2-3 yards. And I’m never going to win a footrace against these players, but I still have some speed. I might be able to break one or two for a first down.

Bonus prop bet - how long before you are carted off the field with a career-ending injury?

See, this one is more problematic. I weigh a buck seventy-five soaking wet. I’d be more worried that the first time I get lit up I see a bright light and the pearly gates.