Filed under: TMQB - Happy Fourth of July BSD! By Chris Lucia Jul 4, 2023, 6:52am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: TMQB - Happy Fourth of July BSD! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images From all of us here at Black Shoe Diaries, happy Fourth of July everyone! Enjoy your day off, cook some delicious meats, drink some delicious libations, and blow up some pretty explosives! Enjoy your holiday, and stay safe! More From Black Shoe Diaries Only Ty Howle Until Penn State Football Penn State Hires Mike Gambino as Head Baseball Coach 2023 Opponent Snapshot: Michigan Wolverines Only C.J. Thorpe Until Penn State Football Only Michal Menet Until Penn State Football Only Alex Birchmeier Until Penn State Football Loading comments...
Loading comments...