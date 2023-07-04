Only Ty Howle Until Penn State Football

A little over a decade ago, Ty Howle joined Penn State as a three-star offensive line recruit, played for four seasons after redshirting his first year, and earned a string of Academic All-Big Ten awards along the way.

Fast forward 10 years, and Howle is now the tight ends coach with the Nittany Lions, a position he’s held since 2021 (he joined the staff as an analyst in 2020). The development of guys like Brenton Strange, who surprised everyone with a second round selection in the NFL Draft, Theo Johnson, who is poised to be the next big tight end on the team, and the ever-versatile Tyler Warren, can all be attributed to Howle’s tutelage since taking over the coaching position. If Penn State has the kind of season the Nittany Lion faithful expect, don’t be surprised if Howle puts another tight end in the early rounds of the NFL draft.

We are exactly two months away from Penn State’s first game of the season against West Virginia!