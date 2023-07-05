Only Andrew Nelson Until Penn State Football

Andrew Nelson had a promising career when he first started taking snaps with the Nittany Lions. At the end of the 2014 season, he appeared in many Freshman All-America teams, from Athlon Sports, Scout (RIP), ESPN, BTN, 247, College Football News, etc.

Injury made it difficult for Nelson to play a full season from there on out, as he missed games in each of the subsequent seasons he played (2015, 16, and 17) with injury. When he did play, however, he spent time on both sides of the line, playing left and right tackle. Nelson earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of his first three seasons as a player.

We are now less than 60 days away from Penn State’s first game of the 2023 season. 59 days to go!