 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Only Andrew Nelson Until Penn State Football

The former Nittany Lion spent time on both sides of the line while he racked up awards at Penn State.

By misdreavus79
/ new
Sep 9, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Andrew Nelson (59) defends during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Pitt 33-14. Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Nelson had a promising career when he first started taking snaps with the Nittany Lions. At the end of the 2014 season, he appeared in many Freshman All-America teams, from Athlon Sports, Scout (RIP), ESPN, BTN, 247, College Football News, etc.

Injury made it difficult for Nelson to play a full season from there on out, as he missed games in each of the subsequent seasons he played (2015, 16, and 17) with injury. When he did play, however, he spent time on both sides of the line, playing left and right tackle. Nelson earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of his first three seasons as a player.

We are now less than 60 days away from Penn State’s first game of the 2023 season. 59 days to go!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...