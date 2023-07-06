Only Landon Tengwall Until Penn State Football

Landon Tengwall didn’t play much last season, as he was sidelined with an injury after five games. But those five games made it abundantly clear that he’d be a key contributor for years to come. Tengwall started the first five games of the season at left guard, where he helped the offense get in the rhythm it needed to establish a balanced attack. Tengwall earned the offensive staff’s coveted “player of the game” honor after the Auburn game, as he established himself on the left side of the line.

This season, Tengwall can pick up where he left off, especially with a new quarterback taking over the reins of the offense. If he is able to be as productive as he was before the injury, the offensive line can be one of the best it’s been in a very long time at Penn State.

We are getting closer! Only 58 more days until Penn State opens its season against West Virginia!