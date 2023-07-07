Only Ibrahim Traore Until Penn State Football

We continue our descent into the lineman portion of the countdown by honoring Ibrahim Traore. A former three-star prospect and No. 8 prospect in the state of New York (according to 247), he will try and crack the two-deep on the offensive line and earn a little bit of playing time in his fourth season with program. Regardless of how much game action he ends up seeing this year, guys like Ibrahim always function as critical practice bodies to help the starters prepare for the upcoming opponent, so while their work may go mostly unnoticed by outsiders, it is most certainly appreciated by those in the know.

Only 57 days until Penn State Football!