Only JB Nelson Until Penn State Football

Next up on the countdown is JB Nelson, a guy who will try and play an even bigger role in the offensive line rotation in 2023. When the O-line was dealing with the injury bug in the latter half of the season, it was Nelson who stepped up, paving the way for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen to run all over Indiana for four total touchdowns. That extra playing time that JB experienced last season should pay dividends for the O-line depth this Fall.

Rocking the No. 56 jersey on the defensive side of the ball is true freshman Joseph Mupoyi, a 6’5” edge rusher who has reportedly impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism. While he is very likely going to end up redshirting, he may end up seeing some action in garbage time or if the D-line is bit by the injury bug.