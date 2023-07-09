Oh, Hello: Four-Star DE Mylachi Williams Commits to Penn State

The best in PA stay in PA!!! pic.twitter.com/Yy8Exmkp12 — Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) July 9, 2023

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Hometown/High School: Drexel Hill, PA(Monsignor Bonner)

Ranking: ★★★ ★ (0.9007 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

The No. 7 prospect in PA according to 247 Sports, this is a classic case of Penn State getting in on the ground floor with a prospect before they blow up and start receiving a flood of offers from other Power 5 programs. After attending Junior Day on campus back in January and impressing the coaches, Williams received his first P5 offer from PSU. Over the course of the next few months, offers from other P5 programs would follow. However, the fact that PSU was the first school to believe enough in the in-state kid as well as the bond formed between him and newly-minted defensive line coach Deion Barnes ultimately got him to pull the trigger in favor of the good guys.

OUTLOOK

When watching his highlight videos above, the first thing that stands out is Mylachi’s closing speed. Whether it’s blowing up a run play in the backfield, chasing down a quarterback for the sack or forcing them to throw the ball away, you can see how he’s quick to explode off the line of scrimmage and wreak havoc. At 6’3” he’s also tall enough to get a piece of the ball or even nab an interception for himself once in a blue moon. He’s obviously a little on the lighter side for a defensive end at 215 pounds, but that’s nothing a little time in Chuck Losey’s strength and conditioning program won’t fix. Expect him to be a future starter for the program down the road and perhaps even a key part of the DE rotation if he impresses the staff enough as a true freshman.

Welcome to Penn State, Mylachi!