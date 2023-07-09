Only Chimdy Onoh Until Penn State Football

We’re honoring a true freshman on the roster for today’s portion of the countdown to season’s kickoff in Chimdy Onoh. A former 4-star recruit out of Dundalk, Maryland, Onoh was originally committed to Old Dominion, before blowing up his senior season and receiving a slew of bigger offers, leading him to back off said commitment right before the mid-December signing period. After taking official visits to Penn State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, and Michigan State, Onoh ultimately signed with the Nittany Lions during the February signing period.

Listed at 6’5” and 275 pounds on the official roster, he clearly has the size to be molded into a solid offensive line player. He also was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing center on the basketball team and was a Maryland 4A state champion shot-putter and discus thrower. Although he played left tackle in high school, he is flexible enough to play either the tackle or guard position, so time will tell which position he ultimately ends up manning during his PSU career. Regardless, he is a very much welcomed late recruiting addition and I’d bet money on him making an impact on the O-line before it’s all said and done.

Only 55 days until the season opener against West Virginia!