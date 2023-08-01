Only Keon Wylie Until Penn State Football

We’re honoring someone from Linebacker-U for today’s portion of the countdown. As a true freshman, Keon Wylie saw action in three games while preserving his redshirt, posting two tackles and half a sack, all against Utah in the Rose Bowl. As a key member of the Developmental Squad, Keon saw quite a bit of recognition from the coaching staff for his contributions as he was twice named the squad’s Defensive Player of the Week and also once named Special Teams Player of the Week. It was enough for him to earn the Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year award at season’s end. While he won’t be expected to step up as a major contributor to the linebacking unit this upcoming season, look for him to carve out a key role on special teams.

Only 32 days until Penn State kicks off the 2023 football season under the Beaver Stadium lights!