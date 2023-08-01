Returnees Makes Watch Lists

Yesterday, sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton was named to Maxwell Award Watch List.

On Tuesday, a whole lot of his teammates joined him on the radar of national awards.

Four returning starters were named to various watch lists, showing that Penn State’s individual talent is certainly being noticed nationally.

Team captain Olu Fashanu was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, which goes to the nation’s best interior lineman. Fashanu turned in a spectacular, albeit injury-shortened, campaign in 2022 where he started at left tackle and quickly worked his way up the mock drafts. He will try to be the second Nittany Lion to win the award, joining 1969 winner Mike Reid.

Meanwhile, Manny Diaz’s defense figures to have starpower and that’s reflected by a trio of Nittany Lions being named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Defensive end Chop Robinson, linebacker Abdul Carter, and cornerback Kalen King are all on watch for that award that goes to the top defensive player in all of college football. No Penn State player has won the Nagurski Trophy, which was first awarded in 1993.

Penn State’s three nominees on the watch list are tied for the most in the nation, but that’s a crowded list. Both Michigan and Ohio State have three players on the list, as do previous college football playoff champions Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson.