Only Curtis Jacobs Until Penn State Football

We continue our countdown to Penn State football with linebacker Curtis Jacobs!

A former 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Curtis made an impact right away, playing in 8 games as a freshman. In his career, he’s played in a total of 32 games, and has logged 122 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. He forms a 1-2 punch at linebacker with Abdul Carter, and gives the Lions one of the more athletic linebacking combos in recent memory.

Just 23 days to go!