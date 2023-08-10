Penn State Preseason Top 10: #6 Kaytron Allen

It’s time for our annual season top 10! Each summer, the staff votes on its top 10 players ahead of the upcoming season. A first place vote is worth 10 points, second place is worth nine points, and so on.

Reminder: This is a Top 10 for how the players will produce this season. It’s not just based on what they have done in their career up to this point. Instead, it’s how we think they will play this coming season.

How He Got Here

Kaytron Allen arrived at Penn State ahead of the 2022 season as the program was in great need of an infusion of fresh talent at the running back position. While his fellow running back Nicholas Singleton may have received the bulk of the attention, Allen was a prize recruit in his own right. The Florida native was ranked as the 179th best overall player in the 2022 class, and possessed an offer list from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and many, many more.

It didn’t take long for Allen to prove himself once he arrived on campus. Buzz immediately grew around him as a true freshman who would be ready to contribute in week one. And the buzz turned out to be correct.

Allen appeared far beyond his status as a true freshman. Not only was he a surprisingly physical runner, he was also a well-balanced back. He was able to pick up extra yardage with his vision and strength, which proved wildly valuable considering how badle Penn State has been missing a short-yardage option for the last several years. Allen was an effective receiver out of the backfield, and was comfortable in pass blocking situations. He had his first 100-plus yard rushing game in just the fourth week of the season, and ended his freshman year with 1,055 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

What to Expect in 2023

A bigger, stronger, and faster Kaytron Allen. I know it’s been said thousands of times, but a full offseason in the weight and film rooms will do wonders for an already outstanding player.

More good news for Allen? Penn State returns most of its talented offensive line with several rising stars in the ranks as well. Allen will be running behind what many pundits consider the Big Ten’s best offensive line in 2023 (still feels weird to type things like this). Additionally, if Drew Allar proves himself and is able to stretch out the defense, Allen will be enjoying even wider lanes, along with Singleton and Trey Potts, who Penn State nabbed out of the transfer portal from Minnesota this offseason.

Things started out great for Allen as a Nittany Lion, and should only get better in his true sophomore season.