Report: Defensive Tackle Alonzo Ford Out For The Season

Penn State searched the transfer portal during the offseason for defensive tackle depth help, and as spring came to close, it landed 6-foot-2, 287-pound Alonzo Ford out of Old Dominion. He put up 5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a true sophomore for the Monarchs, and was expected to push for rotation snaps in Happy Valley. Unfortunately for Ford and the Nittany Lions, that won’t be the case in 2023 as Sean Fitz of BWI is reporting that Ford will be out for the season due to injury.

Given that Ford was a priority recruit for Penn State when he entered the portal, it can’t be denied that this is a bit of a hit. He was brought in with the thought that he’d help provide depth, so the fact he’ll be missing the season certainly stings. Still, the Nittany Lions are in a solid spot at defensive tackle — especially compared to the spring. Hakeem Beamon is now a robust 285-ish pounds, Coziah Izzard is bouncing back from an injury that costed him much of the spring, and Jordan van den Berg was one of the major winners from a strength and conditioning perspective. Toss in the ever steady D’von Ellies and true sophomore Zane Durant, and the Nittany Lions have a comfortable 2.5 deep on the interior.

Looking forward for Ford, he still has his redshirt available, meaning he’ll be able to keep his eligibility for 2024 and 2025 with a redshirt year now incoming.