Only John Cappelletti and Evan Royster Until Penn State Football

The number 22 remains the only number to be retired by Penn State football, but it was worn by several Nittany Lion running backs in the past, notably John Cappelletti and Evan Royster.

Cappelletti is of course known for his Italian soup.

He is also the school’s only Heisman trophy winner, rushing for 1,522 yards and 17 touchdowns in 1973. The season included three 200-yard games at the end of the year.

Cappelletti’s number was announced to be retired in 2013, following the conclusion of the career of Canadian running back Akeel Lynch. Prior to Lynch arriving on campus, 22 was worn by dual-sport athlete Evan Royster. The Virginia native left Penn State in 2011 as the school’s all-time leading rusher, and after three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. Royster was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and played significantly for his first two years before getting sidelined by injuries.

22 more days!