Two Nittany Lions Appear on Walter Camp National Player of the Year Watch List

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu made the cut for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list, given annually to college football’s best player regardless of position.

Fashanu was selected as a Walter Camp second-team All-American, and received second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 despite missing the last five games of the season with an injury. He did not allow a single sack in 281 passing attempts while he was lined up at left tackle. Fashanu is widely regarded as the nation’s top prospect at offensive tackle, and could be the top offensive linemen selected should he declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Singleton excelled in his true freshman season in 2022, setting a program record with 12 rushing touchdowns while also topping the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season. His 6.8 yards per carry was second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally. He finished with 1,495 all-purpose yards when including receptions and kickoff returns.

The Walter Camp Award has gone to members of Penn State twice since its debeut in 1967 — John Cappelletti in 1973 and Larry Johnson in 2002.

Penn State is one of seven schools to have two players on this year’s watch list. Ohio State leads the way with four players included on the list. There are 45 players included on the preseason watch list, which will be cut to 10 finalists in November before it is awarded at the conclusion of the regular season.

For those keeping track at home, here are all of the Nittany Lions included on preseason award watch lists:

Penn State Football Recognized on 2023 Preseason Watch Lists

Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award

Abdul Carter: Butkus Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award

Dante Cephas: Biletnikoff Award

Dvon Ellies: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy

Olumuyiwa Fashanu: Outland Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Curtis Jacobs: Butkus Award

Theo Johnson: Mackey Award

Kalen King: Jim Thorpe Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award

Chop Robinson: Bronko Nagurski Award

Nicholas Singleton: Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award