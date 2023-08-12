Only KJ Winston and Carmelo Taylor Until Penn State Football

We’ve reached our three-week mark in our countdown until Penn State football, and with it, let’s look at a freshman entering the wide receiver room, and a sophomore expected to compete for significant playing time at safety.

Wide receiver Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions in August 2022, choosing Penn State over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. His athleticism and track speed make him an intriguing piece on the offense, but don’t expect to see him on the field too often this season.

Contrary to Taylor, KJ (Kevin) Winston should be in the thick of it at safety along with Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed. Winston came to Penn State last season from powerhouse DeMatha. He appeared in 12 games, making 16 tackles, and is expected to challenge for a starting spot in a defensive backfield that is replacing Ji’Ayir Brown.

21 days, people!