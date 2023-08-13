Only Adisa Isaac Until Penn State Football

Ranked as the consensus top recruit in the state of New York coming out of high school, Adisa Isaac arrived in Happy Valley in 2019, and instantly showed his considerable talent. The defensive end appeared in 11 games, highlighted by a 1.5 sack and forced fumble performance against Maryland. Isaac had another 1.5 sacks in the shortened 2020 season, before suffering a season-ending injury in the spring of 2021. Isaac returned to the field in 2022, posting 28 tackles, a team-leading 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks, earning him third-team All-Big Ten honors. He should have a very productive season in 2023, especially lining up opposite Chop Robinson.

20 days to go until WVU.