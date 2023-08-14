Only Jameial Lyons Until Penn State Football

As we hit 19 in our countdown, we continue our run of athletic and talented defensive ends with freshman Jameial Lyons.

Lyons committed to Penn State in April 2022 as a three-star out of Roman Catholic in Philadelphia. Lyons actually played for Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt as a freshman before transferring to Roman Catholic, and ended up as a consensus top-10 prospect in Pennsylvania. He chose the Nittany Lions over Boston College, Nebraska, and West Virginia, among others. At 6’5’’ and 250 pounds, Lyons will most likely figure into the defensive line rotation in 2024.

19 days, ladies and gents.