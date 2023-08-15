Only Davon Townley and Joey Schlaffer Until Penn State Football

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Davon Townley came to Penn State as a four-star, 6’6’’ defensive end, weighing just 220 pounds. He chose the Nittany Lions over Nebraska and Washington, and has spent a considerable amount of time in the weight room since his arrival on campus. Townley has gained 47 pounds since his arrival, and has also been converted to defensive tackle. He redshirted in 2021, and appeared in seven games last season, making three tackles. Given the lack of depth at the tackle position, expect Townley to get considerably more playing time in 2023.

Freshman tight end Joey Schlaffer committed to the Nittany Lions in October 2021. The Exter Township product will, in all likelihood, redshirt in 2023 before pushing for playing time in 2024.

18 days.